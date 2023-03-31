Mary Peterson, 89

Mary Jean Lawson Peterson, 89, loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, educator and friend, of Lincoln passed away March 29, 2023.

Marilyn is survived by her son Greg Peterson, Lincoln; daughter Michelle (Millard "Gus") Gustafson, Beatrice; grandchildren Danae Peterson, Lincoln, Bailey (Evan) Neville, Omaha, Chevis Krull (fiancé Jeremy Epp), Beatrice, Chanae (Brian) Weyers, Filley, Benton Patrick Wayne Gustafson, Beatrice; great-grandchildren Grayson and Sean Krull and Brekyn and Emery Weyers, Coy Tucker Neville and Matilda Peterson; Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Patrick, parents-in-law Earl and Evelyn Peterson, sisters and spouses Donna and Charles Holka, Sharon and Gayle Peterson, Ruth and Joe Slaby; brother Roger and Mary Lawson.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 3, 2023, St. John The Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St. Burial in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Rosary will be held prior to Mass, beginning 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m.-5:00p.m., Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln (05)

Memorials to St. John The Apostle Catholic Church, Lincoln Public Schools, or the Eastmont Towers Foundation.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com