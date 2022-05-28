 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Price

Mary E. (Hackler) Price

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice with Father Joseph Faulkner celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 4 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to mass at the church on Tuesday. Memorials are suggested to the family to be used for a future nursing scholarship with Southeast Community College in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.

