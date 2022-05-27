Mary Price

Mary E. (Hackler) Price

Mary E. (Hackler) Price, 65 years of age, of York passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. She was born on August 2, 1956 in Beatrice to Eugene and Lucille (Borzekofski) Hackler. Mary graduated from Odell High School in 1974. She married Dan Price and they later divorced. Mary earned her associate degree from Southeast Community College and worked as an LPN at The Hearthstone in York. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York and enjoyed bird watching, being outdoors, word games and especially time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children, Aaron Price, Scott Price and wife Kerri, both of York, Andy Price and wife Susan of Omaha, Kelly MacDonald and husband Jason of York; grandchildren, Liam and Emilia MacDonald, Paxon Price; siblings, Elizabeth Mais, David Hackler, both of Beatrice, Julie Robinson and husband Dale of Ong, Susan VanLaningham of Beatrice; brother-in-law, Berwin Warnken of Beatrice; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Jerry Schadegg, Jeanie Warnken, Jim Hackler and wife Debra, Danny Hackler and wife Joyce; and brother-in-law, Keith VanLaningham.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice with Father Joseph Faulkner celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 4 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to mass at the church on Tuesday. Memorials are suggested to the family to be used for a future nursing scholarship with Southeast Community College in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.