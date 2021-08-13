Mary A. (Heller) Shaw

Mary A. (Heller) Shaw, 70 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. She was born on September 21, 1950 in St. Joseph, MO to James and Virginia (Daly) Heller. Mary graduated from Northtown High School in North Kansas City, MO in 1970. She served her country in the United States Air Force from November 5, 1971 to May 18, 1972. Mary married John Shaw on February 5, 1972 in Biloxi, MS. She was a housewife all of her life and was the author of several romance novels that were published. Mary enjoyed knitting, crocheting and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her husband, John; son, John Jr and wife Michele of Beatrice; daughters, Melissa Shaw of Beatrice, Jamie Friesen and husband Michael of DeWitt; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Diane Heller of Beatrice; brothers, Steven Heller and wife Debbie of Missouri, Robert Heller of Kansas, Dennis Heller, Mark Heller, both of Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kathy Heller; and brother, Kenny Heller.

Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.