Mary Ziettlow

Mary “Margaret” Henske Ziettlow, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 in Lincoln. She was born May 19,1924 at Clatonia to Della (Runty) & Fred Henske.

She was preceded in death by parents, her mother when she was 13 & her dad in 1947; husband, Wayne in 1995; son, Gaylord in 2018; daughter, Marcia unexpectedly in May 2020; sisters, Lucille Schmidt & Geraldine LeMay; aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. She is survived by daughter, Sheryl Schultz; grandson, Bill Schultz of Lincoln; grandson, DJ(Heather) Kirk; great-grandsons, Drew & Ben, 2 step-great-grandsons, all of Tomball, TX; sister, Dorothy Schuerman of Lincoln; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends, special friends, Vaughn & Tina Wright & family.