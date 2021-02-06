Matthew Crane Shaw

Matthew Crane Shaw was born April 9, 1953. The same as today with Covid-19, his parents were dealing with a new baby and the epidemic of Polio. Matt was born in Omaha and was the first child. His mother was from Milligan and his father from Sargent. As Matthew began to grow, his parents realized there were issues with speech and movement. After consultation, they learned that he suffered from Cerebral Palsy. This was when Matt was around the age of four or five. The Shaw family subsequently welcomed four more children to round out their family.

As time went by it became apparent Matthew needed a different environment for his development. His parents thought Beatrice State Home might be appropriate, so he joined the Beatrice community at age 13, living there with 100s of others with differing disabilities. Matthew remained there until his death in August of 2020. There were many picnics and family reunions at the community park which Matt always enjoyed. No outing was complete without a trip to Goodrich's or Dairy Queen for ice cream of any flavor. Taking Matt back to his home at Beatrice always ended in tears.

Matthew's family would like to extend thanks to all who might have known him or cared for him at BSDC. We appreciate you all for keeping him comfortable and happy. We will miss Matt and our many trips to Beatrice.

The Shaw family.