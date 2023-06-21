Maurice “Bud” D. Graham, 89

Maurice “Bud” D. Graham, 89 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, June 19, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital & Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on Saturday, October 7, 1933 in Fairbury to Everett and Ethel (Lynch) Graham. Bud graduated from Fairbury High School in 1951. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam wars from September 24, 1953 to September 30, 1973, retiring after 20 years. While serving, Bud was stationed at many places across the globe where he was involved with Air Force Communications and the GEEIA Squadron. He married Shirley Bucher on December 28, 1956 at the United Methodist Church in Pickrell. After retiring from the Air Force, Bud worked in the electronics department at Tempo, as a cashier at Safeway, at Hoover Industries and retired from BSDC. Bud was a member of the West Side Baptist Church, Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion, VFW Post #1077 and a past member of the Homesteader Motorcycle Club and Bear Creek Riders. He enjoyed time at the senior center, singing in the church choir, bowling, playing piano, Husker football, playing cards, professional wrestling, NASCAR and especially time with his grandchildren.

Bud is survived by his children, Lonnie Graham of Pickrell, Tom Graham and wife Diane, Debbie Allen and husband Brad, Richard Graham, all of Beatrice; grandchildren, Emily Rosenthal and husband Jason of Beatrice, Sarah Corey and husband Brett of Lincoln, Mike Fulton and wife Shannon, Kylee Fulton and fiancé Jake Bednar, Shayla Dean and husband Austin, all of Beatrice; great grandchildren, Mikayla, Evan and Ava Rosenthal, Conner, Silas and Bodi Corey, Emma Fulton, Tayten, Paisley and Talon Belding, Jerica and Ethan Forney, Trake Bednar, Jackson and Cayde White; great great grandson, Bentley Rosenthal; brother, Larry Graham and wife Judy of Arizona; sister-in-law, Norma Newbold of Woodbridge, Virginia; special friends, Tammy Buettner of Columbus, Chaplain Sharon Schuster of Beatrice; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley on February 14, 2019; sisters, Donna Graham, Nelva Robeson and husband Lawrence, Wilma Naaf and husband Merlin; brother-in-law, Dick Newbold; and nephew, Richard.

Memorial Services with military rites by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 26, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Mission Creek Cemetery near Liberty. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.