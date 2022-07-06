Max Kimmerling

Max E. Kimmerling, 95, of Beatrice passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Max was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather as well a devoted husband to his wife Viola. Born on June 5, 1927, to Charles and Muriel Kimmerling of Beatrice, Max was active in the community throughout his life. While in school, Max took pride in his family's farm, and learned how to care for and cultivate his land and livestock. He was an honored FFA member and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1944. Max then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he was a member of the Block and Bridle Club, Varsity Dairy Club, Alpha Gamma Rho, and Alpha Zeta. It was during that time that he met his beloved wife Viola and upon graduation the two returned home north of Beatrice to continue the rich tradition of operating a family farm. Continuing his service to his community, Max was a member of the Gage County Agricultural Society, leader of the Friendship “7” 4-H Club and served for many years on the Gage County Fair Board. Max was a skilled orator and diplomat. He always had a smile and story for each person he met and was passionate about his work in dairy promotion. Max was very involved in the formation of Dairy Farmers of America, one of the largest cooperatives in the US. In 2003, Max was honored as the prestigious Block & Bridle Honoree of the Year for his leadership in agriculture. Finally, as passionate as Max was about his work for the success of American agriculture, he was equally devoted to his family. His children admired his hardworking and outgoing personality; and his grandchildren loved helping their grandpa feed dairy calves and making him his favorite chocolate chip cookies. Max frequently remarked that he was incredibly thankful for all that God blessed him with in his life. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and neighbors.