Maxine Caroline Behrends

Maxine Caroline (Gerdes) Behrends, one of eight children of John Fredrich and Adele Wilhelmine (Behrends) Gerdes, was born December 21, 1924 at Auburn. She was baptized at St. John Lutheran (Stone) Church February 15, 1925 by Pastor R. Kunzendorf and confirmed Palm Sunday April 2, 1939 by Pastor G. K. Wiencke. On October 11, 1947 Maxine was united in marriage to Alvin Virgil Behrends in Rock Port, MO by Pastor L. C. Weitzenkamp. They made their home on a farm near Johnson and were blessed with three daughters: Joan, Lois, and Inez. While on the farm, Maxine helped Alvin with the farming and did housework for others. When they moved into Johnson in 1970 the couple did painting, carpentry work, and plumbing. Maxine also looked forward to Saturdays, when she fried chicken and prepared other wonderful food for the White Horse and its customers. Maxine and Alvin joined St. Matthew Lutheran Church after moving to Johnson. She was a member of the WELCA and enjoyed sewing quilts at church. As a member of Johnson American Legion Unit Auxiliary #330 Maxine served as President and Sergeant at Arms. She also belonged to the Red Hatters. When she could no longer live alone in her home in Johnson, Maxine moved to The Kensington assisted living facility in Beatrice. She enjoyed the 3 ½ years she spent there visiting with other residents and staff. On Saturday, October 31, 2020, Maxine passed away at The Kensington at the age of 95 years, 10 months, and 10 days.