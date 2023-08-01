Melvern G. Holle, 79

Melvern G. Holle, 79, of Oketo, KS, passed away July 27, 2023, at Cambridge Place in Marysville.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 31, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Marysville. Burial will be in the Oketo Cemetery.

Mel was born June 11, 1944, in Marysville to Herman and Evelyn (Crome) Holle. He was raised on the family farm and attended Immanuel Lutheran School. In 1962, he graduated from Marysville High School. Mel served two years in the National Guard.

On August 11, 1968, he married Janet Kniesteadt at the United Methodist Church in Marysville.

Mel spent his days farming and driving part-time for Landoll Corporation. In 1985, he started full-time and retired in 2016. He served as the Oketo Mayor for 20 years and was in the Oketo Volunteer Fire Department. He loved traveling with his job as district sales manager for Landoll's. Over the span of 30 plus years, he met countless people who he happily called friends.

In his spare time, Mel discovered the love of BBQ. For over 20 years, Mel and his family went to numerous BBQ contests. This led him and Janet to become involved with the Kansas City BBQ Society, cooking in contests all over the country. The American Royal BBQ was his favorite contest. They competed in contests for over 10 years until Janet's health declined.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Janet; sister, Lorene Berger; and son-in-law, David Herrmann.

Survivors include his children, Carol (Gene) Erdmann, Barneston, Diane (Leroy) Sibley, Oketo, and Allen (Ashley) Holle, Salina; brothers, Armin (Mary) Holle and Gary (Joyce) Holle, Bremen; grandchildren, Danielle Pishny, Sara Herrmann, Holden and Hendrix Holle; step-grandchildren, Megan (Johan) Engelbrecht, Logan Sibley and Jason (Makenna) Sibley; step-great granddaughter, Catherine Engelbrecht; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial fund has been established to the American Legion and/or Operation BBQ Relief. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary.