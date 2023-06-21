Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. The family will greet friends from 1-2:00 PM Monday at the funeral home. Burial of his ashes will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with military honors provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard.