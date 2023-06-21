Melvin D. Morgan, 87
Melvin D. Morgan, 87 years of age, of Beatrice passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. The family will greet friends from 1-2:00 PM Monday at the funeral home. Burial of his ashes will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with military honors provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard.
A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Further service, livestream information, and videos, or to leave a memory visit www.ghchapel.com.
