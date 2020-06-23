Melvin Eugene Weers
Melvin Eugene Weers, 79 of Diller, passed away Saturday June 20, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on August 16, 1940 in Fairbury. Melvin graduated from Diller High School in 1958. He still holds the Diller High school scoring record for scoring 45 points in a basketball game. On July 30, 1961, he married Jean Krebs at the Hope Reform Church in Harbine. To this union 3 children were born, Gayle, Mark, and Julie. Melvin enjoyed attending his children's activities and later his grandchildren's activities. Farming was a big part of his life, Melvin farmed with his father and father-in-law for many years and presently was farming with his son and grandson. After his children left home, Melvin and Jean traveled to all the states in the union and many countries outside the United States. He and Jean were Husker fans and enjoyed going to Husker Volleyball games. Recently he had enjoyed restoring and collecting antique John Deere tractors. Melvin was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller. He had served on the church council and several other boards.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; daughters, Gayle Specht and husband Chris of Beatrice, Julie Sandman and husband Steve of Beatrice; son, Mark Weers and wife Rachelle of Diller; grandchildren, Siera Savitz and husband Daniel, Amanda Stamatis and husband Daniel, Chandler Sandman and special friend Lexi Jessen, Marissa Sandman and fiancé' Kyle Murray, Ashton Sandman, Anessa Price and husband Curtis, Ethan Weers and wife Lexi, Cole Weers, and Ellie Weers; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Addilyn Price, and baby Weers (Ethan) on the way this week; sister, Malvery Lott and husband Gene of Blue Rapids, KS; sisters-in-law, Ruth Horsky and husband Larry of Diller, and Judy Mulvey and husband Jack of Liberty, MO; several nieces and nephews. Melvin was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Christena (Gebhard) Weers and sister, LaVerna Weers.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller with Pastor Mark Liscom officiating. Due to Covid–19 concerns, Social distancing will be observed for the funeral and burial service. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask. Immediate and extended family only will be allowed in the church but everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair and listen to the service at the church and cemetery. Burial will be in the Prairie Home Cemetery of Diller. Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday June 23, 2020 with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. There will be hand sanitizer and some masks available at the door. A memorial is suggested to the family for later designation with the mortuary in charge. A guestbook is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Service information
10:30AM
114 Lavelle Street
Diller, Nebraska 68342
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.