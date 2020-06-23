Melvin Eugene Weers, 79 of Diller, passed away Saturday June 20, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on August 16, 1940 in Fairbury. Melvin graduated from Diller High School in 1958. He still holds the Diller High school scoring record for scoring 45 points in a basketball game. On July 30, 1961, he married Jean Krebs at the Hope Reform Church in Harbine. To this union 3 children were born, Gayle, Mark, and Julie. Melvin enjoyed attending his children's activities and later his grandchildren's activities. Farming was a big part of his life, Melvin farmed with his father and father-in-law for many years and presently was farming with his son and grandson. After his children left home, Melvin and Jean traveled to all the states in the union and many countries outside the United States. He and Jean were Husker fans and enjoyed going to Husker Volleyball games. Recently he had enjoyed restoring and collecting antique John Deere tractors. Melvin was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller. He had served on the church council and several other boards.