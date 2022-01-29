Melvin Girl

Melvin “Mel” Girl of Casa Grande, AZ, passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus on December 9, 2021, after courageously battling melanoma. Mel was born in Pawnee City on December 6, 1939. Mel served his country for one tour with the Army, stationed in Italy. Upon returning back to Nebraska, he married Elaine Oeltjen and was a wonderful husband to her for 58 years until her death in 2019. Mel worked for Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville, OK, for 31 years retiring at the young age of 57. He and Elaine began spending winters in Arizona and moved permanently to Casa Grande in 1999. Mel had such a kind, funny, and hard working soul. He was either tinkering in the garage, sorting out photos on his computer, volunteering, or watching old Nebraska football games. He was a faithful member of Risen Savior Luther Church in Chandler, AZ. Mel was fully loved and enjoyed by all who knew him and is dearly missed.