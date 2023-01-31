Melvin Morgan

Melvin D. Morgan

Melvin D. Morgan, 87 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday morning, January 27, 2023. He was born on July 11, 1935 in Beatrice to Adolph and Amanda (Jeager) Morgan, and was a 1955 graduate of Beatrice High School. Melvin served his country in the United States Army from May 14, 1958 until honorably discharged on May 13, 1960, serving 13 months in Korea. Melvin and Barb Andersen were married on November 27, 1969. He was employed at Store Kraft Mfg. for 42 years and was the manager of the Paint Room when he retired. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice and had served as an usher. Melvin enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, woodworking, doing jigsaw puzzles, and was a Nebraska football fan.

Survivors include his wife Barb; children Sherry (Dennis) Hadley of Branson, MO, Ned (Bev) Carl of Huntsville, AL, and Rodney Morgan of Clatonia; 7 grandchildren Michelle (Jason) Aguilar, Jennipher Hadley, Annette (Nick) Crews, Rediet, Sadea & Challa Hadley, and Christy (Addon) Eggleston; and 4 great-grandchildren Krysta, Makayla, Raelynn and Aryah Crews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Gary Morgan.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. Private family burial of his ashes will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Melvin's online guest book and watch his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.