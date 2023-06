Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. Private family burial of his ashes will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Melvin's online guest book and watch his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.