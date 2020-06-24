Melvin Weers

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller with Pastor Mark Liscom officiating. Due to Covid–19 concerns, Social distancing will be observed for the funeral and burial service. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask. Immediate and extended family only will be allowed in the church but everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair and listen to the service at the church and cemetery. Burial will be in the Prairie Home Cemetery of Diller. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. There will be hand sanitizer and some masks available at the door. A memorial is suggested to the family for later designation with the mortuary in charge. A guestbook is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com