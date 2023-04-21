Merlen L. Hothan, 91, of rural Burchard, Nebraska passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at his home. He was born on December 14, 1931 at home, near Mayberry, Nebraska to George and Dorothea (Woltemath) Hothan.

Funeral services at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Salem U.C.C. Church, rural Steinauer, Nebraska, Reverend Ken Tubbesing officiating. Interment at Salem U.C.C. Cemetery.