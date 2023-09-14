Merrell Andersen, 97

Merrell (Bud) Andersen, 97 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away on the 9th of September, 2023. Born in Curtis, Nebraska on the 19th of April, 1926 to Clarence and Mary (Merrell) Andersen. Bud graduated from high school in Curtis, NE, graduated from college, and law school at Creighton. He served his country in the United States Army from 1945 to 1946, and received the World War II Victory Medal. Bud spent most of his life in Beatrice, Nebraska, where he was known as a supportive pillar of the community. Bud was a respected attorney for many years and a cherished member of the Kiwanis Club and the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice.

Bud was an empathetic soul, always willing to lend an ear or a helping hand. His career in law was a testament to his dedication to serve and protect those in need. He was also a devoted family man, marrying his beloved wife, Hilda Bollish, on the 10th of December, 1950 in Curtis, NE. Their love story was one of unwavering support and mutual respect. To this union three children were born, Stephanie, Merrell Jr and Tamara.

Bud is survived by his wife, Hilda Andersen; his children Stephanie Lamascus, Merrell Andersen Jr, and Tamara Unterseher; his grandchildren Katy Rowland, Ben Kleager, Andrew Davy, Kristopher Andersen, Ashley Andersen, Matthew Andersen, Nick Andersen-Holt, and Shelby Andersen-Holt; great grandchildren Scarlett Rowland and Sophia Rowland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Clarence Andersen.

A private family Celebration of Life service will be held at Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice, and private inurnment will take place at Evergreen Home Cemetery.

Bud lived a life full of love, service, and dedication. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. Please visit Bud's memorial page to leave memories, share stories, and upload photos as a tribute to his remarkable life.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.