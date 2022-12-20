Michael Calkin

Michael “Grandpa” J. Calkin

Michael “Grandpa” J. Calkin, 73 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at home surrounded by family. He was born on February 20, 1949 in Osceola to Fred and Ellen (Green) Calkin. Mike worked as a butcher for Umphenour's IGA, Boogaarts and Farmland in Crete. He was recently employed with the City of Beatrice recycling grass. Mike enjoyed dancing, fishing, projects, woodworking and rock collecting.

Mike is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bonnie; grandson, Justin Calkin and wife Cate; brother, Steve Calkin and wife Marj of Beatrice; sister, Patricia Garrett and husband Andy of Sheffield, England; and sister-in-law, Uvonna Bucher and husband Ralph of Bern, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sons, David and Jeff, brother, Fred (Larry) and sister, Kathleen (KC).

Per Mike's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary.