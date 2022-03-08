Michael Howard

Michael William Howard
Michael William Howard, 76, of Holmesville, passed away on March 4, 2022 at a Lincoln hospital from complications due to a stroke he had February 22, 2022. He was born on February 24, 1946 in Omaha to Willard Perry Howard and Shirley (Hamilton) Howard. He received his schooling in Omaha. At the age of 17, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served a tour of duty in Vietnam where he was a marksman and ran recon missions. After being discharged from the military, he returned to Nebraska. In 1972, he married Ruth Wiezorek and they had three children, Kristie, Jeff, and Jason. Mike and his family lived in Omaha where he was employed by OPPD. During his employment there, Mike started a photography studio. In 1990, the marriage ended in divorce. Mike moved to Beatrice where he was a photographer for Images Plus. Through his years as a photographer, he won many awards; one being photographer of the year. His portraits were hung in the Epcot Center, his work was published in the Loan Collection. He was awarded Master Craftsman title from the Professional Photographers of America. In 1992, Mike married Karolyn Holmbeck. They lived in Beatrice where he was a wonderful husband and father. Karolyn and Mike started the Great Finds business in Beatrice and later moved to the Holmesville location where Mike was involved in the growth of the business. He was a "jack-of-all-trades" and helped restore many buildings and cars. His greatest adventure was building their home in Holmesville. Mike dearly loved his home, wife, kids and pet dogs. He always had a joke and a smile for everyone he met. Mike had loved the Chicago Cubs since he was a small boy and when they played in the World Series, he and daughter Traci had “ringside” seats. Mike enjoyed supporting Traci in all her sports and was at every game possible.
Survivors include his wife, Karolyn Howard of Holmesville; children, Kristie, Jeff, and Jason all of Omaha and Traci of Lincoln; mother, Shirley Howard of Omaha; sisters, Judy (Wes) Linehan of Seattle, WS, Karen Sweeney of Omaha, and Margi (Steve) McGovern of Omaha; brother, Dan (Tina) Howard of Omaha; in-laws, John (Alicia) Holmbeck of Barneston, Jack (Wendy) Holmbeck of Texas, and Kathy Hooks of Beatrice; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Howard; brothers-in-law, Terry Sweeney and Ronald Hooks. A special thank you to Luke Noojin and Beatrice Fire & Rescue for their quick response on February 22nd. If not for them, we would not have had a chance to say “GOODBYE."
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion and the Legion Riders. Cremation has taken place and inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Beatrice Humane Society. Honorary urnbearers include, Jay Holmbeck, Gene Rickers, Mike Stokes, Elliott Hawkins, Kent Harlan, Luke Noojin, Bert Walters, and Denny Hartig. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.