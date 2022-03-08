Michael Howard

Michael William Howard, 76, of Holmesville, passed away on March 4, 2022 at a Lincoln hospital from complications due to a stroke he had February 22, 2022. He was born on February 24, 1946 in Omaha to Willard Perry Howard and Shirley (Hamilton) Howard. He received his schooling in Omaha. At the age of 17, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served a tour of duty in Vietnam where he was a marksman and ran recon missions. After being discharged from the military, he returned to Nebraska. In 1972, he married Ruth Wiezorek and they had three children, Kristie, Jeff, and Jason. Mike and his family lived in Omaha where he was employed by OPPD. During his employment there, Mike started a photography studio. In 1990, the marriage ended in divorce. Mike moved to Beatrice where he was a photographer for Images Plus. Through his years as a photographer, he won many awards; one being photographer of the year. His portraits were hung in the Epcot Center, his work was published in the Loan Collection. He was awarded Master Craftsman title from the Professional Photographers of America. In 1992, Mike married Karolyn Holmbeck. They lived in Beatrice where he was a wonderful husband and father. Karolyn and Mike started the Great Finds business in Beatrice and later moved to the Holmesville location where Mike was involved in the growth of the business. He was a "jack-of-all-trades" and helped restore many buildings and cars. His greatest adventure was building their home in Holmesville. Mike dearly loved his home, wife, kids and pet dogs. He always had a joke and a smile for everyone he met. Mike had loved the Chicago Cubs since he was a small boy and when they played in the World Series, he and daughter Traci had “ringside” seats. Mike enjoyed supporting Traci in all her sports and was at every game possible.