Michael Joseph Urbaschek

Michael Joseph Urbaschek, 74, Beatrice died Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born October 13, 1946 in Berlin, Germany. Michael worked as a tool and die maker for Peterson MFG and StoreKraft MFG. He was very handy, repairing small engines and making different woodworking projects. Michael enjoyed music, playing guitar, reading and spending time with Peggy. He married Peggy Crosby December 4th, 1970 in Fairbury.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy of Beatrice; son, Michael Urbaschek and wife Dawn of Beatrice; granddaughter, Karlee Urbaschek of Beatrice. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl & Lucie Urbaschek; and parents-in-law, Robert and Ruby Crosby.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice. Graveside Military rites by Bitting-Norman American Legion Post 27 and the U.S. Navy. A memorial is established to the Wounded Warrior Project with the mortuary in charge. www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary in charge of arrangements.