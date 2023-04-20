Michael "Mike" V. Hendricksen, 78 years of age, passed away in his sleep around Tuesday, March 28, 2023, while in his home in Falls City. He was born on Wednesday, August 23, 1944, in Beatrice NE to Vernon E. and Esther K. (Burroughs) Hendricksen.

Family will greet friends during a luncheon from 11 AM to 1 PM at Heartland Community Church (formerly Filley United Methodist Church) in Filley on Monday, April 24, 2023 followed by a memorial service at 1:00 PM by Pastor Lori Robinson. Inurnment will follow in the Filley Cemetery south of Filley. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the March of Dimes in care of the mortuary and the family encourages you to get vaccinated whenever possible. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.