Michael Morris

Michael Morris

Michael Allen “Mike” Morris

Michael Allen “Mike” Morris, 68, of Topeka, KS, formerly of Beatrice and Lincoln, passed away on November 3, 2022.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 22, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, Topeka, KS. The service will be livestreamed at www.forthegoodofthecity.org. Family will greet friends following the service. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice at 1:00 p.m. on December 23, 2022. Family will greet friends following this service at Centenary United Methodist Church, Beatrice.

To read Mike's full obituary, visit www.penwellgabeltopeka.com.

