 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael Morris

  • 0

Michael Allen “Mike” Morris

A celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at First United Methodist Church 600 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66603. Due to incoming weather, the graveside service will be at Centenary United Methodist Church, 608 Elk Street in Beatrice on December 23 at 1:00 p.m. The family will greet friends following this service at the church. Burial at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A Memorial Fund has been established and gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church of Topeka. Sign Mike's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News