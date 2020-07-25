Michael Sean Vanston, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 in Marlow, OK at the age of 43. Michael was born Friday, December 3, 1976 in Fort Belvoir, VA, to Leland Vanston and Katherine (Miller) Vanston. He lived in the Marlow area since 2005 and had previously lived in Lawton. Michael married Amanda Cook in Marlow on August 30, 2003; they were married for 16 years before his passing. Michael worked as an oilfield consultant for more than 10 years after serving in the United States Army. He was a great husband and father. Michael enjoyed riding his motorcycles with his son and spending quality time with his kids. He was very social and had a great sense of humor making anyone laugh. Michael would do anything for his family, friends, even strangers. He loved his family dearly and will be forever missed.