Michael Sean Vanston
Michael Sean Vanston, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 in Marlow, OK at the age of 43. Michael was born Friday, December 3, 1976 in Fort Belvoir, VA, to Leland Vanston and Katherine (Miller) Vanston. He lived in the Marlow area since 2005 and had previously lived in Lawton. Michael married Amanda Cook in Marlow on August 30, 2003; they were married for 16 years before his passing. Michael worked as an oilfield consultant for more than 10 years after serving in the United States Army. He was a great husband and father. Michael enjoyed riding his motorcycles with his son and spending quality time with his kids. He was very social and had a great sense of humor making anyone laugh. Michael would do anything for his family, friends, even strangers. He loved his family dearly and will be forever missed.
Survivors include wife, Amanda Vanston of Marlow; 2 sons, Noah Vanston, Ethan Vanston; daughter, Olivia Vanston; his mother, Kathy Wostrchill and husband Ed of Beatrice; his father, Leland Vanston of Colorado; 2 sisters, Lacie and Nichole, both of Colorado; mother-in-law, Wanda Cook of Marlow, as well as several nieces and nephews. Michael is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Bob Cook.
Funeral Services were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, with Thomas McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in the Marlow Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Stephens County Honor Guard. All arrangements have been entrusted to the Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Michael Vanston Memorial Fund at BancFirst. Online condolences may be made to www.CallawaySmithCobb.com
