Michael T. Rideout

Michael T. Rideout, 56, of Beatrice, died Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 6, 1965 at Forbes Air Force Base in Kansas. Following high school graduation he attended Hallmark Institute of Photography. He served in the U. S. Air Force from 1987 – 1989. On September 16, 1989 he married Laura Ebbers. Mike worked as a photographer for many years, as well as being employed by Lowes and the Nebraska Department of Corrections in Tecumseh. He was a “jack-of-all-trades.” Mike enjoyed fishing, camping, reading, gambling, coaching softball, playing games and cards, and especially time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Laura Rideout of Beatrice; four children, Chelsea (Sam) Sutphin, Becky (Ben) Sutphin, Justin Rideout, and MyKaela Rideout all of Beatrice; seven grandchildren, Gavin, Theodore, Oliver, Elouise, Rhett, River, and Willow; his mother, June (Flewelling) of New Hampshire; two sisters, Judith (John) Mason and Jane Rideout; nephews, John T. Mason and James Mason. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Rideout; grandson, Craig Sutphin; and both sets of grandparents.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.