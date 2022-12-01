Michael Tennant

Michael E. Tennant, age 64 of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family on November 29, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born in Beatrice on February 13, 1958 to Dallas and Jacqueline (Cullison) Tennant. He was a 1976 graduate of Southern High School. On May 1, 1981, he was united in marriage to Joy Weyer. Mike worked for BNSF Railroad for over 42 years. He retired in 2018. In his retirement, he enjoyed doing nothing but watching Gunsmoke and John Wayne Westerns. He was an active member of the Sons of the American Legion in Wymore. He was on several bowling leagues throughout the years in Beatrice and Wymore. Mike enjoyed horses, especially his beloved Fila, fishing, camping, and coaching his kids’ youth sports teams. He was an avid Husker fan, but most of all, Mike loved being a grandpa.

Those left to mourn his passing are his wife, Joy of Beatrice; children, Jayson Tennant and wife, Courtney and Ranay Knabe and husband John of Wymore; grandchildren, Henry and Ryan Tennant, Dana, Catherine, John Paul, Olivia, James, Maximilian, Elizabeth, and Maggie Knabe, and one more to be born in February; mother-in-law, Helen Weyer; brother-in-law, Allyn (Julie) Weyer; sisters-in-law, Diane (John) Creek and Lori (Randy) Novotny; brother, Brad Tennant; sister, Teri (Rick) Mangus; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Bernice Tennant; father-in-law, Arlyn Weyer; sister-in-law, Peggy Tennant; and uncle, Harold Tennant.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Sharon Schuster and Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s YouTube Channel (www.youtube.com/@laughlin-hoevet). The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation. Sign Mike’s online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.