Michael Thornburg

Michael Dean Thornburg, age 58, of Blair, passed away Feb. 19, 2022. He was born on Feb. 28, 1963 in Beatrice to Vern and Arlene (Waltke) Thornburg. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1981 and from Southeast Community College in 1983 with his Associate of Applied Science Degree in Architectural Drafting Technology. Michael was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Lora (Zimmerman) on Oct. 14, 1983 and they celebrated 38 wonderful years together. They lived in Fort Collins for 1 year, Lincoln for 5 years, Beatrice for 11 years, Gretna for 17 years and Blair for 4 years. He has worked in several different jobs and industries. He enjoyed working at Vala's Pumpkin Patch the most as he loved the fall season. He was passionate about gardening, woodworking and photography. Michael was always in the kitchen cooking meals and treats for his loved ones while singing along to his favorite songs and hymns. He was a devout Christian. His most cherished role in life was being a husband, father and grandfather. Nothing made him happier, and he would do anything for his family. He aspired to making sure everyone knew just how much he cared for them. His love was great. He even donated tissue to give that gift to others.