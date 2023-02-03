Micheal “Mike” L. Pangborn, 60 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He was born on April 18, 1962 in Beatrice to Robert and Maude (Koslowski) Pangborn. Mike graduated from Beatrice High School. He married Elizabeth “Annie” McGinty on June 28, 1979 in Beatrice. Mike worked for Beatrice Concrete and the Beatrice State Developmental Center. He enjoyed fishing, friends and family, billiards and riding motorcycles.

Mike is survived by his sons, Mike McGinty and wife Misty, Matthew Pangborn and wife Gesena, Marcus Pangborn; grandchildren, Ainsley, Becca, Rylee, Alayna, Wyatt, Kim, Jack; great granddaughter, Vivian; mother, Maude Ramsey; brother, Bob Pangborn and wife Kathy Clark, all of Beatrice; brother-in-law, Roy Shinn of Sydney; sister-in-law, Robin Retchless of Beatrice; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; step-father, Clyde Ramsey; wife, Annie on December 24, 2014; sister, Deb Shinn; sister-in-law, Christy Matthews; and nephew, Adam McGinty.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at West Side Baptist Church in Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the church basement. Private inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.