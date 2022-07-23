Mildred Grace Fossler

Mildred Grace (Wallman) Fossler, 93, of rural Beatrice, died July 21, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 3, 1928, at Adams and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. On February 16, 1947, she married John R. Fossler at Zion Lutheran Church. She transferred to Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice and faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, church council member, and was council treasurer. Mildred loved helping John on the farm and was involved with every aspect of the family operation. She also was an insurance agent for German Mutual for over 30 years. She served as Hillsdale School District Treasurer, volunteered with the vaccination clinics, served on the election board, and was a hospice care volunteer until she was 90 years old. In 1999, Mildred was asked to host, Sophie Eden, a foreign exchange student studying at Southeast Community College. Sophie became part of the family and remained in touch with Mildred. Mildred's hobbies included quilting, traveling, card games, family history and ancestry, baking, canning, and attending her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities.

Survivors include three daughters, June (Tom) Seitz of Beatrice, Jeanette (Bill) Campbell of Indianola, IA, and Lavon (David) McBride of Lincoln; one son, John (Lorri) Fossler of Beatrice; 12 grandchildren, Jody (Josh) Starr of Fairbury, Jackie (Aaron) Nielsen of Beatrice, Eric (Erin) Seitz of Lincoln, Kelly (Neil) Nelsen of Indianola, IA, Kurt (Petra) Campbell of Southern Pines, NC, Mark (Michelle) Campbell of Whispering Pines, NC, Brian Campbell and his fiancé, Natalie Swift, of Providence, RI, Alyssa McBride of Boulder, CO, Jared McBride of Lincoln, Drew Fossler of Beatrice, Dane (Bailey) Fossler of Beatrice, and DaLeigh (Phillip) Ivey of Beatrice; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lorene Wallman and Mildred Fossler, both of Beatrice; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilke and Dena (Parde) Wallman; her husband, John, who died on June 2, 1994; infant daughter, Donna Jean; brother, Eldon Wallman; sisters, Phyllis (Ron) Lahm and Dorothy (Edward) Oltman; brothers-in-law, Harvey Fossler and Renken Fossler; sister-in-law, Emma (Frank) Ulrich.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Burial will be prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. The body will lie in state on Thursday July, 28, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.