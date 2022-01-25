Mildred Johnson

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mildred J. Johnson

Mildred J. Johnson, 94 of St. Paul, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 with her family by her side at Brookefield Park in St. Paul. Mildred Joyce, the fourth of five children, was born April 24, 1927 to Paul and Tena (Jacobs) Rubesh on the family farm in rural Howard County.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Dr. Jim Keck and the Rev. Lisa Ewald will officiate. Interment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Visitation is 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Face coverings are required for both the funeral and visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Howard County Medical Center Foundation, First Presbyterian Church of St. Paul or family choice.

