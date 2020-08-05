Mildred Kathryn Lauterbach
Mildred Kathryn Lauterbach, 92, formerly of Odell, died on August 3, 2020 at Fair Acres Manor in Greeley CO. She was born on May 15, 1927 at the family home near Lanham Kansas. Mildred was baptized on May 27, 1927 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lanham KS by Pastor Spielman and confirmed on March 29, 1942 by Pastor O.K. Oelke. In 1948, Mildred married Helmuth Riggert and farmed together until his death in 1965. In 1966, she married Lloyd Lauterbach at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell, where they remained members. Mildred loved music and spent many happy hours singing with her family. Her nieces and nephews always had fun singing with their Aunt Merle. She sang in the church choir for 62 years! Mildred had no children but loved being a farm wife and being in the fields, milking and caring for baby calves, chicks, kitties and pigs, but when it was time to go fishing, she was always ready. She spent many hours crocheting beautiful doilies, tablecloths, and even a bedspread!
Survivors include her sister, Helen Stolte; sister-in-law, Mildred Nienaber both of Colorado, and sister-in-law, Audrey Lauterbach of Beatrice, many nieces and nephews and cousins. Preceding her in death was her 1st husband, Helmuth; 2nd husband, Lloyd; parents, Fred and Tena Nienaber, brother, William (Bill) Nienaber; sister, Rosetta (Sis) and husband Clarence Stolte; brother, Walter Nienaber and wife Deloris; brother, Fred Jr. (Spike) Nienaber and wife Delores; sister-in-law, Delora Drinkgern and brothers-in-law, Elmer Stolte, Henry Drinkgern, Hugo and Friedrich Lauterbach.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell, with Pastor Greg Stuckwisch officiating. Interment will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Lanham, KS. A lunch will follow at the Odell Community Center. A guest book is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory, Beatrice in charge of arrangements.
Service information
10:30AM
423 Maple Street
Odell, NE 68415
