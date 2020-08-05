Mildred Kathryn Lauterbach, 92, formerly of Odell, died on August 3, 2020 at Fair Acres Manor in Greeley CO. She was born on May 15, 1927 at the family home near Lanham Kansas. Mildred was baptized on May 27, 1927 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lanham KS by Pastor Spielman and confirmed on March 29, 1942 by Pastor O.K. Oelke. In 1948, Mildred married Helmuth Riggert and farmed together until his death in 1965. In 1966, she married Lloyd Lauterbach at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell, where they remained members. Mildred loved music and spent many happy hours singing with her family. Her nieces and nephews always had fun singing with their Aunt Merle. She sang in the church choir for 62 years! Mildred had no children but loved being a farm wife and being in the fields, milking and caring for baby calves, chicks, kitties and pigs, but when it was time to go fishing, she was always ready. She spent many hours crocheting beautiful doilies, tablecloths, and even a bedspread!