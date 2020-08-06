Mildred Lauterbach

Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell, with Pastor Greg Stuckwisch officiating. Interment will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Lanham, KS. A lunch will follow at the Odell Community Center. A guest book is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com