Mildred Samuskewicz

Mildred Edith Samuskewicz

Mildred Edith Samuskewicz, age 95 of Wymore, passed away on December 5, 2022 in Beatrice. She was born on April 5, 1927 in Idabel, OK to George H. and Margaret Ella (Weaver) Brown. She was raised with her sister, Jeanne, in the Presbyterian Children's Home in Itasca, TX from age 5 until she graduated high school. She moved to Deming, NM where she worked as a secretary at the military base during WWII. She married Michael Samuskewicz in Itasca, TX on December 31, 1945. They lived in Connecticut until 1947 when they moved to Blue Springs and later to Wymore in 1951. She was a cosmetologist at Joy's Beauty Shop for many years and was a homemaker. She was an active member of the Wymore United Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and Sunday School teacher and was a member of Faith Circle. She was a member of the Wymore Legion Auxiliary, Ladies Society of B.L.F. & E and women's bowling leagues. She was a Past President of the Southern Gage County Church Women United and the Wymore Country Club. She enjoyed golf, traveling, family vacations, reading, puzzles, cross-stitch, crochet, music and arts.

Those left to mourn her passing are her children, Margaret “Maggie” Knowles and husband, Steve of Beatrice and Michael Samus of Lincoln; grandchildren, David Samus of Lincoln, Anne (Matt) Mathiesen of Harrisburg, SD, Amber (Trevor) Farley of Lincoln, Heather (Edward) Korn of Holmesville, and Ryan (Amy) Knowles of Beatrice; great-grandchildren, Bree, Seth and Cora Farley, Chloe and Aliza Mathiesen, Avery Knowles; step-great-grandchildren, Katherine Mathiesen of Brookings, SD, McKenna Fiegen of Sioux Falls, SD, Mayzee Rappl of Phoenix, AZ; step-siblings, William, Tom, Charles and Virginia “Ginny” Brown of Longview, TX; additional family, Betty Meyer, David Meyer, Roger (Deb) Kier and family, Jerry Kier, Gail Kier and family and Jim McNeal and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael; sister, Eugenia “Jeanne” Brown Kier; granddaughter, Lynn Rene' Knowles; step-brother, George H. Brown, Jr.; step-sister, Nora “Nonie” Brown; niece and nephew, Janice and Robert Kier; additional family members, Gail Meyer and Ron Kier.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on January 7, 2023 at the Wymore United Presbyterian Church with Jim McNeal officiating. A private burial of ashes will take place at the Blue Springs Cemetery at a later date. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place but a register book will be available on January 6, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. A memorial has been established to the Wymore United Presbyterian Church, Wymore EMS and the Wymore Library with the church in charge. Sign Mildred's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.