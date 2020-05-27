Milford LeRoy Smith, 82, of Odell, passed away on May 21, 2020 at Goldcrest Nursing Home in Adams. He was born on September 26, 1938 in Long Pine, Nebraska to Robert L. and Emma (Lambrecht) Smith. He graduated from Chadron High School in 1956 and from Chadron State Teacher's College in 1960. In 1960 he also married the love of his life Betty (Adsit) Smith. He completed his Master of Education and Educational Specialist Degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Milford was a lifelong proponent of education. He taught in Sunol, Bridgeport, Long Pine and Brewster, before becoming the Superintendent of Schools at Brewster. In 1972, he became the Superintendent at Odell Public schools where he served for 29 years. Smitty, as he was known to his friends, was an avid advocate for rural Nebraska Schools. He was appointed by Governor Ben Nelson to serve as a member of the property tax review committee and served on Ben Nelson's commission on local government innovating and restructuring committee. Twice he had the honor of being appointed an Admiral of the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska. Once by Governor Ben Nelson on Sept. 26, 1998 and again by Governor Mike Johanns on April 2, 2000. He was awarded the District 1 Honor Award from the Nebraska Council of School Administrators in 1995 and in 2000 was awarded the Outstanding Superintendent Award by the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association. Upon retirement, Smitty helped co-found the Nebraska Coalition for Education Equity and Adequacy to make sure small Nebraska schools had a voice in the Nebraska legislature.