Milford LeRoy Smith

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27th, at the Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell with Pastor Greg Stuckwisch officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26th, at the Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell. Interment will be in the Odell Cemetery, Odell, Nebraska. Current social distancing guidelines will be followed at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at Odell State Bank for a scholarship fund to Diller-Odell Public Schools.