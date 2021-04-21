Milton E. Vitosh
Milton E. Vitosh, 92, of Odell, passed away on April 19, 2021 at the Homestead House. He was born on June 14, 1928 at Odell and graduated from Odell High School in 1945. He married June Thompson on July 27, 1950. He owned and operated a Grade A Dairy for 28 years and was Gage County Weed Superintendent for ten years. Milton was a member of Odell United Methodist Church since 1958. He served on the Elm Township Board for nine years and was on the Odell Farmers Elevator Board. He was a member of the Eagles, the Elks Lodge, and was a Pleasant Dale 4-H Livestock club leader. Milton enjoyed woodworking, making wine, gardening especially his flowers and attending his grandchildren's activities. Milton was also very proud of his Czech heritage.
Survivors include his wife June; son, Darrell (Barbara) Vitosh of Odell; daughters, Sheryl (Alan) Adam of Hanover, KS, and Linda (David) Koch of Beatrice; eight grandchildren, Toni (Brett) Landenberger, Todd (Holly) Adam, Jason (Stacey) Vitosh, Kate (Brandon) Vossler, Jared (Jenna) Vitosh, Nicholas (Rachelle) Koch, Nathan Koch and special friend Ericka Machacek, Michelle (Matt) Luettel; 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sandra Vitosh. Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary (Beran) Vitosh; brothers, Harold (Phyllis) Vitosh and Charles Vitosh; sisters, Agnes (Stanley) Bednar, Adeline (Ernest) Cacek, Alma (Harold) Essman, and Elaine (George) Henzel.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Odell United Methodist Church of Odell with Pastor Hollis Patterson officiating. Masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. Burial will be at the Odell Czech Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family meet and greet relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.