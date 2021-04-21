Milton E. Vitosh

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Odell United Methodist Church of Odell with Pastor Hollis Patterson officiating. Masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the church. Burial will be at the Odell Czech Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family meet and greet relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.