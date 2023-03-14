Minnie Grace (Forden) Koenig, 82 years of age, of Ellis passed away peacefully at home on the farm on March 11, 2023. She was born on March 26, 1940 near Burchard to John and Edith (Fossler) Forden. Minnie was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice by J.B. Reents. She lived on a farm near Burchard until moving into Beatrice as a toddler. In 1943, Minnie moved with her parents to Lincoln. She attended Clinton Elementary School and later Belmont Elementary School, both in Lincoln until the 4th grade. In 1949, the family moved to a farm north of Diller where she graduated 8th grade from District 66 with an A+ on her county certificate. Minnie graduated from Diller High School in 1957, the fourth highest in her class with a GPA of 94. In 1957, she attended the National Business Institute in Lincoln in the Executive Secretarial Course. After graduation, Minnie took a job in the Sales Department of Cushman Motor Works until June of 1960 when Paul Koenig whom she had known since high school returned from the service and called for a date. Later in 1960, Minnie worked at the O'Shea Rogers Tractor and Equipment Company in Lincoln as secretary to the president. Minnie and Paul began dating and were married on August 5, 1962. She worked at Norris Public Power in Beatrice until being a stay at home mother the next 15 years. During those years, Minnie ran the household, did gardening, canning, mowing yards and all record keeping and tax information. Her love of music was evident taking the children to piano, organ, violin, cello and guitar lessons. In 1977, Minnie took a part time position with John Williams, Equitable Insurance Company and later worked for Dennis Winkle, Attorney at Law, Hubka, Kraviec and Thompson, Attorneys until retiring in 2001 as Secretary to the Human Resources Director at American Tool Companies. Minnie enjoyed her cats, bowling, time with family and music. She had a mean Minced Meat Pie recipe that was to die for and the recipe may have died with her.