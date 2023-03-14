Minnie Grace Koenig, 82
Minnie Grace (Forden) Koenig, 82 years of age, of Ellis passed away peacefully at home on the farm on March 11, 2023. She was born on March 26, 1940 near Burchard to John and Edith (Fossler) Forden. Minnie was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice by J.B. Reents. She lived on a farm near Burchard until moving into Beatrice as a toddler. In 1943, Minnie moved with her parents to Lincoln. She attended Clinton Elementary School and later Belmont Elementary School, both in Lincoln until the 4th grade. In 1949, the family moved to a farm north of Diller where she graduated 8th grade from District 66 with an A+ on her county certificate. Minnie graduated from Diller High School in 1957, the fourth highest in her class with a GPA of 94. In 1957, she attended the National Business Institute in Lincoln in the Executive Secretarial Course. After graduation, Minnie took a job in the Sales Department of Cushman Motor Works until June of 1960 when Paul Koenig whom she had known since high school returned from the service and called for a date. Later in 1960, Minnie worked at the O'Shea Rogers Tractor and Equipment Company in Lincoln as secretary to the president. Minnie and Paul began dating and were married on August 5, 1962. She worked at Norris Public Power in Beatrice until being a stay at home mother the next 15 years. During those years, Minnie ran the household, did gardening, canning, mowing yards and all record keeping and tax information. Her love of music was evident taking the children to piano, organ, violin, cello and guitar lessons. In 1977, Minnie took a part time position with John Williams, Equitable Insurance Company and later worked for Dennis Winkle, Attorney at Law, Hubka, Kraviec and Thompson, Attorneys until retiring in 2001 as Secretary to the Human Resources Director at American Tool Companies. Minnie enjoyed her cats, bowling, time with family and music. She had a mean Minced Meat Pie recipe that was to die for and the recipe may have died with her.
Minnie is survived by her husband, Paul; son, David Koenig of Beatrice; daughter, Karen Koenig of Jacksonville, Florida; son-in-law, Dana Rossow of Coon Rapids, Minnesota; grandchildren, Erika Rossow, Aaron Rossow, Johanna Uditsky and husband Darius, Carmen and Ava Renner, Sydney Koenig; sister, Esther Renz of Superior; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughters, Dr. Crystal Rossow and Dawn Koenig.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 PM Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church near Harbine with Pastor Greg Stuckwisch officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 1 to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Concordia University Music Department in Seward in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at https://www.harmanwrightmortuary.com/obituary/Minnie-Koenig. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.