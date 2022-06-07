Mitch Schroeder

Mitchell 'Mitch' B. Schroeder

Mitchell “Mitch” B. Schroeder, 56 years of age, of Plymouth passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 peacefully at home after several lengthy illnesses. He was born on July 19, 1965 in Beatrice to Glenn and Wanieta (Gebhard) Schroeder. Mitch graduated from Tri County High School in 1984. He held various jobs including as a farmhand and handyman. Mitch was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth and enjoyed gardening, the outdoors and helping people in various aspects.

Mitch is survived by his mother, Wanieta; siblings, Michael (Tammy), Matthew (Jolene) Marlon (Anda), Mickey (Sarah), Michelle Payne (Paul); and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; and sister, Marcia.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. A fellowship with bars and cookies will take place following the service in the church basement. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Plymouth in charge of arrangements.