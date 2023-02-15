Modena Mae Flesner

Modena Mae Flesner, age 89, of Clinton, IA, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Addington Place of Clinton. Modena was born on March 14, 1933, in Beatrice, the daughter of R.E. (Ernest) and Zelma (Shafer) Dell. Modena grew up on a farm near Rockford and graduated from Filley High School. She then married Gene Flesner on October 7, 1950, in Holmesville; he died in 1998. She and her husband were dairy farmers in Nebraska before moving to Clinton in 1960. Modena worked at A.C. Nielsen Company and was an Administrative Assistant for Lutheran Brotherhood Life Insurance for over 30 years. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Andover (member of Chancy Lutheran for over 60 yrs). She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, sewing, knitting and crocheting. Being with her family was what Modena cherished most of all.

Modena is survived by her two daughters, Pennie Peters of Clinton, IA and Barbara (Perry) Bethel of Bondurant, IA; four grandchildren, Erica Peters (Dailan Moore), Tyler Bethel, Nathan (Jessica) Bethel, and Kyle (Kristine) Peters; 14 great-grandchildren, Declan, Elara, Kennah, Karmen, Silas, Graham, Tenley, Teagan, Tori, Kyli, Brynnlee, Willow, Trace and Larson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gene; her son Randall; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Marion (Audrey) Dell and Duane (Yvonne) Dell; and a sister and brother-in-law, Verna (Wayne) Larsen.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. Visitation will be held Monday after 9:30 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Modena's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. The local arrangements have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.