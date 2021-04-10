Myrna Higgins

Myrna F. Higgins

Myrna F. Higgins, 87, of Plattsmouth passed away April 8, 2021. She was born June 27, 1933.

Myrna is survived by her husband Jerry Higgins of Plattsmouth, brother Myron J. Nelson and wife Betty of Newman Grove; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Visitation: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, April 11 at Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth. Funeral: 11 a.m. Monday, April 12 at First United Methodist Church, Plattsmouth. Interment: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13 at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove. Memorials to First United Methodist Church. Roby Funeral Home