Myrna Wingrove

Myrna Ruth Van Vleet Wingrove, 82 went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, April 14, 2022 with her family by her side in Meadowlakes, TX. Myrna was born February 6, 1940, in Halstead, KS to Nathan and Leona Van Vleet. She graduated from Larned High School, Larned, KS in 1958. Myrna met her husband Eddie C. (Pete) Wingrove in Amarillo, TX and married in 1960. Together they had three children all born and raised in Amarillo. The family lived in Texas the majority of their lives and also Nebraska and California where they made many friends. From her youth, she wanted to be a nurse and help others. Myrna graduated from Northwest Texas Hospital School of Nursing in Amarillo, TX in 1961. She was on the first open heart transplant team in 1964 at Northwest and was a successful surgical RN working the majority of her career in Amarillo. The family moved to Beatrice in 1976 where Myrna was the Registered Nurse at the Gage County Family Medical Clinic. She also worked as the Infection Control Nurse at Beatrice Community Hospital for several years. Myrna had a passion for serving others and helping those in need. After working for many years at GRACE (Grapevine Relief & Community Exchange) in Grapevine, TX, Myrna and Pete retired to Marble Falls, TX in 1999, where they were active in their church and spent time with family and friends. Myrna was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Marble Falls, TX. She devoted much of her time to working with and helping others through First Baptist Church's Benevolence program, Marble Falls Food Pantry and The Library Thrift Store in Burnet, TX. Serving Jesus and giving Him the praise and glory in all things was her mission in life.