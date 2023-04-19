Myron R. Baumfalk, 70

BEATRICE - Myron R. Baumfalk, 70, of Beatrice, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on August, 26, 1952, in Beatrice and attended school in Pickrell and Beatrice. He served his country in the Nebraska National Guard from 1970 – 1975. In 1977 he married Cynthia Mullen and they were blessed with three children, Nicholas, Kimberly, and Kristopher. They later divorced. Myron worked for the Gage County Department of Roads for many years. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice and enjoyed tinkering with vehicles.

Survivors include two sons, Nicholas (Kayla) Baumfalk of Wilber and Kristofer Baumfalk of Green Leaf, KS; daughter, Kimberly Zink of Abilene, KS; three, grandchildren, Axton, Taylor and Ava; brother Leland (Bonnie) Baumfalk; sisters, Reva (Dennis) Von Busch, Sue (Philip) Bohr, and Mary Sukovaty; nieces and nephews; aunts, Leona Rickers and Frieda Roelfs; uncle, Alan McKissick; many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Edith (Waltke) Baumfalk; brother, Mardell Roelfs.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with military rites conducted by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from noon until 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.