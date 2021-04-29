Hastings resident Nadeen Marie Debban, 82, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings. Nadeen was born to John and Dorathea (Knoepfel) Elshof on February 19, 1939, in Rockville. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sherman County, and was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ord. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1957 and Eden's School of Hairdressing in 1958. Nadeen was united in marriage to Gerald Warren Debban on August 4, 1959, and to this union, three children were born. He preceded her in death on April 3, 1997. She served her God and community as a teacher of Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and Midweek School, and as a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League at Our Redeemer Lutheran in Elwood and Peace Lutheran in Hastings. She was the Harvard March of Dimes Mother's March Chairwoman from 1972 to 1979 when Clay County discontinued the Mother's March. She was the librarian for the City of Harvard from April 1980 to July 1996, and a member of the Harvard Women's Club for many years. After moving to Hastings, she served as Pre-Registration Co-Chair for the Vital Signs Health Fair for several years.