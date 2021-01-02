Nancy Ann Fisser, 72, of Beatrice, passed away on the morning of December 29, 2020 at the Nebraska Medicine Fred & Pamela Buffet Cancer Center in Omaha. Her husband and best friend of 53 years was by her side. Nancy was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2014. She had recently developed an infection of the lungs, which left her hospitalized the past three weeks and diagnosed with HLH. On Christmas day, she became sick with a secondary infection which caused rapid organ failure. Nancy was born in Beatrice on August 22, 1948 to Harold & Edna Kloke. She was an only child and had fond childhood memories of spending a month each year in Estes Park, CO with her parents. Nancy married the love of her life, Dennis Fisser on November 25, 1967. She was a beautician and a farmer's wife. She later worked at Parkview and Mosaic, both in Beatrice. She officially retired in April of 2020.