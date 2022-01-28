Nancy Bauer

Nancy Ann (Hays) Bauer was born July 2, 1959, to parents Richard and Eldine Hays of Odell. She graduated from Odell High School in 1978, earned a bachelor's degree in Education from the University of NE, and became an elementary school teacher before returning to the University of NE Omaha to earn her Masters in Elementary Guidance Counseling. Nancy married Henry Bauer July 1, 1988, at Centenary United Methodist in Beatrice. Nancy and Hank were blessed with three children: Rachel, Joshua, and Aaron. They made their home in Beaver Lake near Plattsmouth. Nancy worked for Omaha Public Schools as a guidance counselor for over 25 years until her retirement. She was an avid volunteer in her community and in her church. She loved spending time with her family, friends, tending to her flowers and loved living on the lake, where she enjoyed fishing. Nancy lost her battle with lung cancer on January 3, 2022, and passed away at home surrounded by her family.