Naomi Gerdes, 79, of Beatrice, passed away on August 25, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. She was born on November 20, 1942 in Beatrice, to Earl and Irma (Burger) Gerdes.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice, with Pastor David Bigley officiating. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.