Nathan A. Callam

Nathan A. Callam, 86 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 13, 1934 in Pawnee City to Reuben and Vera (Slater) Callam. Nathan graduated from Pawnee City High School in 1952. He married Mary Donahue on June 18, 1955 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Nathan worked 43 years at the Nebraska Department of Roads and was a part-time realtor for 28 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hidden Acrres Golf Course, Bitting-Norman American Legion Post 27 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 531. He was a past member of the Elks Club, Optimist Club of Beatrice and the Board of Realtors. Nathan enjoyed golfing, water skiing, fishing, camping, traveling, board games and card games.

Nathan is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Cathy Buss, Diana Dell and husband Dan, both of Beatrice; son Michael Callam and wife Michelle of Lincoln; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dee Donahue of Pawnee City; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; granddaughter, Shannon Leigh Buss; sisters, Leota Kreifel and husband George “Babe” Jr., Shirley Oenbring and husband Ed; and an infant sister, Donna Jean.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice with Father Rand Langhorst as celebrant. A Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday at the church. A register book will be available Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or BCH Hospice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.