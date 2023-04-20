Neil D. Brauch, 88

Neil D. Brauch, 88, of Odell passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on January 4, 1935 at Odell and baptized and confirmed at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller. He graduated from Diller High School in 1954. He married Beverly Sorenson on June 7,1959 at the Filley Methodist Church and they lived in various communities including Lincoln, Nebraska City, Beatrice and Fairbury. They then lived and farmed in the Diller/Odell area. He worked at the Lincoln Telephone Company in Fairbury for thirty-two years. He was a former member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church and was currently a member of the Ellis Methodist Church. He enjoyed family gatherings on the farm, coffee and social time with friends, being on the farm, traveling and fishing.

Survivors include his two sons, Todd (Lisa) Brauch of Lincoln and Terry (Shari) Brauch of Beatrice; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Jesse) Thompson of Yankton, SD, Tyler (Courtney) Brauch of Beatrice, Matthew (Jenny) Brauch of Lincoln, Justin (Kelly) Brauch of Lincoln; great-grandson, Brighton Brauch; special friend, Shirley Wiens of Beatrice; sister, Beverly Jurgens of Beatrice; sister-in-law, Myrna Brauch of Hebron; brother-in-law, Robert Brungardt of Nebraska City; nieces and nephews and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Henrietta Novotny Brauch; wife, Beverly (2008); brother, Gale Brauch; three sisters, Shirley (Bill) Nickeson, Sondra (Jerry) DeWitt, and Dona Brungardt; father-in-law, Roscoe Sorenson; mother-in-law, Dorothy (Grant) Preskorn; brother-in-law, Frank Jurgens; two sisters-in-law, Delores (Don) Adams and Darlene (Ivan) Doran.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Centenary United Methodist Church of Beatrice with Rev. Hollis Patterson officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 A.M. on Saturday at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 11:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 5:30 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the Ellis Methodist Church. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.