Neil M. Auman, 77 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, January 2, 2020 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. He was born on May 31, 1943 at the Beatrice Mennonite Hospital to Alvin and Lois (Pillard) Auman. Neil graduated from Clatonia High School in 1960. He served in the Air National Guard from 1962 to 1968. Neil married Sharon Wiechmann of Liberty on March 25, 1966. To this union was born a daughter, Sheila. Neil worked various jobs in his lifetime and retired in 2006 after working 23 years for the Nebraska Penitentiary System. He enjoyed fishing, watching basketball and football and water skiing when he was younger.