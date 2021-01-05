Neil M. Auman
Neil M. Auman, 77 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, January 2, 2020 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. He was born on May 31, 1943 at the Beatrice Mennonite Hospital to Alvin and Lois (Pillard) Auman. Neil graduated from Clatonia High School in 1960. He served in the Air National Guard from 1962 to 1968. Neil married Sharon Wiechmann of Liberty on March 25, 1966. To this union was born a daughter, Sheila. Neil worked various jobs in his lifetime and retired in 2006 after working 23 years for the Nebraska Penitentiary System. He enjoyed fishing, watching basketball and football and water skiing when he was younger.
Neil is survived by his wife, Sharon; brother, Lester Auman and wife Judy of Lincoln; and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sheila; and brother, Dean.
There will be no services at this time. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be in the Clatonia Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.